Lagnia-POD S2, Ep20

The May 24 primary elections are imminent, so we’re is diving into the thick of it in this week’s podcast with Lagniappe co-publishers Rob Holbert and Ashley Trice, and reporters Tommy Hicks and Scott Johnson.

• Ashley says her primary election wish list only asks for one thing: a runoff for Kay Ivey. This week’s cover story explores the governor’s race and its candidates.

• Sports return this week, and Tommy gives us the low-down on the University of Mobile Rams’ return to the NAIA Softball World Series

• Not so fast, we’ve got a GOP U.S. Senate primary to talk about. Rob explores some of his takes on the dynamic race.

Hear all of this and more in this week’s podcast by hitting play…