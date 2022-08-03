Lagnia-POD S2, Ep29

In the week’s version of the Lagnia-POD, Major League Football (MLF) got the axe and a lot of players were locked out of their hotels when the bills weren’t paid.

Reporter Dale Liesch talks with us about the new proposed *12-foot-taller* Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project and how it is likely a done deal — yes, and there will be tolls.

We wrap up talking about how a lawsuit is potentially exposing how power companies are using their influence to bitter the Fourth Estate, and it may be happening right here in Sweet Home Alabama.

