Lagnia-POD S2, Ep21

View this week’s cover story here



Lagniappe’s AWARD-WINNING podcast is joined by the entire editorial team this week — co-publishers Rob Holbert and Ashley Trice and reporters Gabriel Tynes, Dale Leisch, Tommy Hicks and Scott Johnson.

• Elections results are hot off the press from the May 24 primary election. Gov. Kay Ivey walked away with her primary for re-election last night while Katie Britt fell just shy of an outright victory in the U.S. Senate race.

Legacy Republican candidates in Mobile County saw impressive results with Paul Birch securing the GOP candidacy for sheriff and Keith Blackwood taking a convincing victory for the Republican Mobile County District Attorney nomination.

• Tommy Hicks gets down into the dirt with the latest NIL drama with coach Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.

• We wrap up this week’s podcast discussing why Alabama suffers from abysmal turnout during elections and what can be done to change that.

Hear all of this and more in this week’s podcast by hitting play…