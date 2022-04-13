Lagnia-POD S2, Ep15

Welcome to Lagniappe’s weekly podcast.

Our editorial team is not MIA on its discussion about this week’s cover story, which explores the downtown airport’s new “international” moniker.

Tommy Hicks talks about Tiger Wood’s performance at the Masters and a local story about a father and son whose new truck was stolen during the event.

We wrap things up by talking about Kay Ivey’s newest campaign ad, which some of the staff think is her most ridiculous yet.

All this and more by hitting play…