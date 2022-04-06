Lagnia-POD S2, Ep14

Welcome to your weekly dose of Lagniappe’s podcast.

Our editorial team begins this episode speculating about what the fate of Mobile’s Hank Aaron Stadium will be. Baseball is historically significant for the area and the destruction of “The Hank” could be a degradation.

Football is picking a lot of heavy hitters in Baldwin County, including Orange Beaches’ new head football coach. Sportswriter Tommy Hicks gets us up to speed on Mobile Bay’s latest sports coverage.

We wrap up talking about the future of Quest National Maritime Museum and Minecraft gamers who recently broke ground to construct a virtual city of Mobile.

