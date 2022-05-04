Lagnia-POD S2, Ep18
• Reporter Dale Liesch talks about this week’s cover story on the hanging of Charles Boyington in 1835. During his last words, Boyington prophesied a tree would grow from his heart to prove his innocence. At his gravesite there now stands a large live oak.
• The Mobile area had a record number of local athletes drafted to professional football teams.
• Sparks started flying in the race for Mobile County District Attorney last week after a mass text was sent out criticizing a recent plea deal. There’s no word yet on who commissioned the text.
