Lagnia-POD S2, Ep16

• Lagniappe’s weekly podcast dives into the world of marijuana, CBD and Delta 8, and how public sentiment in Alabama has begun to slowly shift on the issue.

• Name, image and likeness (NIL) deals are beginning to change college football. As more teams are leveraging NIL deals to their benefit, University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in a recent Mobile appearance he’s going to play ball.

• Seeming to signal that he wants nothing to do with Alabama’s Republican Senate primary, former President Donald Trump has canceled his Birmingham tour date scheduled just days before the runoff set for June 21. He’s rescheduled to make a July 9 appearance in Mobile.

