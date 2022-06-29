Lagnia-POD S2, Ep25
You read that right. Major League Football (MLF) is on the podcast menu this week. Don’t miss out on a whole bunch of other entrés as well:
• Reporter Dale Liesch got his hands on the hot button again and has been detailing a whole suite of controversial Mobile issues. He kicks things off this week by discussing the closing YMCA and the newly announced toll bridge proposal.
• In sports, it’s all about the MLF. The illustrious Tommy Hicks breaks down what Mobile’s new professional football league will look like, and then updates us on the Vigor-Murphy high school coaching situation.
• We wrap up this week’s episode by hammering several items: reporter Scott Johnson talks about his cover story on crime and violence intervention efforts, Liesch breaks down the latest Ladd Stadium drama, and Lagniappe co-publisher Rob Holbert talks about things not measuring up at the Alabama State Bar.
All this and more by hitting play…
