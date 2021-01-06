To the editor:

We love Lagniappe (our Mobile paper) and really enjoyed the poem “A Cleaning by St. Nicholas.”

Very timely and entertaining. I saw on the news that Dr. Fauci went to the North Pole and vaccinated Santa and gave him the all clear to deliver presents around the world. Glad everyone (including Santa) is taking safety precautions.

Looking forward optimistically towards 2021.

Gary Kubina

Mobile