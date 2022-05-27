The Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Department is threatening to revoke the permit of a popular Eastern Shore events venue amid what the owner characterizes as a years-long dispute with a neighboring homeowner.

Owner Tricia Niemeyer claims beef between Little Point Clear (LPC) — billed online as a “distinctively Southern reception space” — and one of its neighbors, Art Dyas, began shortly after she acquired the property back in 2015. Niemeyer purchased the property from former Fairhope City Councilman Mike Ford, who for years, used it as several offices, including for his real estate company. At the time, it was zoned mixed-use B2, but Niemeyer gained a conditional use permit from the county for a reception hall, short-term apartments and a meeting space.

But for building permits and inspections, Niemeyer’s contractors relied upon the city of Fairhope’s zoning regulations. After a year of renovating the property, Niemeyer gained approval from the city of Fairhope to construct an elevated board sign on an existing landscape footprint. According to Niemeyer, Dyas almost immediately filed a complaint to the city, claiming the sign and landscape improvements obstructed his “line of sight” to safely egress on Scenic Highway 98.

Notably, Dyas is a former chair of the Baldwin County Planning Commission and today, serves on the Fairhope Planning Commission. Within a month, Dyas had filed a more comprehensive complaint with the county, arguing decks, a boardwalk and other improvements were in violation of the zoning ordinance. But in 2018, the county, under the direction of former Planning Director Vince Jackson, ultimately approved the modifications with some concessions.

Niemeyer claims things were relatively quiet until late last year when Dyas applied to make modifications to his own property. After LPC joined numerous adjacent property owners to oppose the changes, his application was denied. Then, Niemeyer said, Dyas renewed his complaints about LPC. And this time, he’s apparently found a sympathetic new staff at the county planning department.

On March 2, Planning Director Matthew Brown sent Niemeyer a notice of seven zoning violations on the property, including the reconstruction of disallowed decks, a failure to maintain designated on-site parking spaces, a failure to provide proof of off-site parking agreements, the construction of fencing, awnings and canopies without a permit, and “increased intensity” of the venue’s use.

The violations were the subject of a special called Planning Commission meeting in March, but at a regular meeting May 2, Brown told the commission a couple of the issues had already been resolved. Still, he recommended LPC meet a 120-day deadline to comply with all demands or face immediate revocation of the permit.

“All we’re asking is they comply with the [2017] conditional use approval,” he said. “We’re not asking them to do anything special other than comply with what was approved.”

Speaking on behalf of LPC, attorney Richard Davis said Brown’s letter simply made allegations, but did not prove any of the deficiencies exist. Still, his client voluntarily complied with some alleged violations, David said, but they are prepared to challenge the validity of others. Nevertheless, the intent is to apply for an amended conditional use permit, Davis said, rather than revert to 2017 specifications.

“We will apply for an amendment to the zoning,” he said, adding that a survey the county relied upon — allegedly paid for by Dyas — was “a couple feet off … I think we have some good solutions. You’re going to find that’s better than where we are now. I hope we end up back on the agenda [with an application] by September, but I can’t be in a position where it’s automatic that our approval is revoked.”

Dyas’s own attorney, Michael Linder, told the commission that since 2017, LPC’s 11-space parking lot has been used “as a literal expansion of the facility,” and is often blocked off with tents, food trucks or other amenities, “well beyond what was permitted as conditional use.” The relatively small .23-acre property regularly hosts events where the attendance exceeds 125 people, he said, threatening drivers and pedestrians navigating Scenic Highway 98. Linder said the modifications have occurred over time and warned the commission that issuing a permit after the fact would be a slippery slope for other property owners.

Niemeyer herself testified, arguing Brown’s violation for “increased intensity” was subjective and noting, despite Dyas’s objections, LPC is supported by several other neighboring property owners. She also submitted letters from law enforcement officers who have worked traffic duties at LPC events, indicating any safety hazards are mitigated by their presence. Niemeyer added that in the past, she coordinated traffic issues with the highway department, not the planning department.

“I have done everything to comply … what we do is very orchestrated,” she said, adding unlike nearby Oak Hollow Farm or the Grand Hotel, LPC fills a void for smaller event venues and specifically markets packages for 60 or fewer guests.

Similarly, attorney Tom O’Hara said LPC has historically strived for compliance, even moving a boardwalk five inches in 2017, after Dyas’s initial complaint. O’Hara also accused the county of keeping an incomplete record on the property.

“Tricia and [her husband] have poured their heart and soul into this business, their life savings, and they’re running a first-class operation,” he said.

But Linder said the law is on the county’s side.

“At the end of the day, no one can credibly dispute that LPC is in profound violation of their permits,” he told Lagniappe. “Nor is the current enforcement proceeding the first. This has been a pattern with them since their original permit and related applications in 2015. … This is not just a problem for this one property; it sets a precedent that as long as your permit or variance violations are ‘pretty’ or popular, you don’t have to comply.”

Niemeyer said with the county’s 120-day deadline looming, LPC has more than 80 contracts for scheduled events based on the county’s existing conditional use permit.

“I don’t cure cancer but I do make memories,” she said. “And every week for the last five years we’ve received letters thanking us. Now here I am trying to save my ass.”

Representatives for the county declined to offer additional comment for this report.