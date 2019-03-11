Investigators with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have identified and charged a man with arson in connection to a fire reported at Hart’s Fried Chicken earlier this month.



According to MFRD spokesperson Steven Millhouse, the fire was first reported at the restaurant’s Springhill Avenue location shortly after 1 a.m., March 1.

The exterior fire was contained to the rear of the building and caused around $5,000 in damage, according to Millhouse.



After releasing pictures from surveillance footage captured at the restaurant, investigators were able to identify a suspect.

On Saturday, Demetrius Antonio Murphy was brought in for questioning and later arrested on a single charge of second-degree arson.

Murphy, 28, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail around 6:30 a.m. on March 9 — his fourth arrest within the last year, according to records kept by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

