Police have arrested the homeless man suspected of assaulting and attempting to rape a woman in a parking garage in downtown Mobile Tuesday.

Officers with Mobile Police Department located 43-year-old Douglas Dunson around 6 p.m., roughly nine hours after he allegedly beat and attempted to rape a woman in the parking garage owned by the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) on Water Street.

Dunson has been charged with second-degree assault and first-degree attempted rape and was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday evening.

According to MPD, police officers responded the RSA parking garage around 9:20 a.m. this morning in reference to a reported assault. Based on the MPD’s timeline, the incident would have occurred as downtown Mobile was hit by a heavy thunderstorm.



Police say Dunson was found on top of a female victim as she was struggling against him, and he was seen pulling up his pants as he ran away. Police said the victim was “very shaken up” and was transported to local hospital for treatment.



Dunson, who is homeless, is known to hang around the downtown Mobile area and has been connected to a number of criminal incidents in the area before. According to Mobile County Metro Jail records, Dunson has been arrested dozens of times, including five arrests in 2018 alone.



In fact, he was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and indecent exposure just last Thursday, and has at least two prior assault charges on his criminal record.



The violent assault sent shockwaves through Mobile throughout the day Tuesday as a manhunt for Dunson continued. Before Dunson’s arrest was announced this evening, Mayor Sandy Stimpson made his first remarks about the incident on social media.



“My heart goes out to the woman and her family,” Stimpson wrote. “We will do everything in our power to ensure the man behind this heinous act is arrested, and we will do everything in our power to ensure this never happens again.”

