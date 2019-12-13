Homicide detectives with the Mobile Police Department made two arrests Friday in the murder of a University of South Alabama economics professor who was found shot to death in his own home Nov. 21.



As Lagniappe has reported, Dr. Matthew Wiser was found dead in his home on Gaillard Road just over three weeks ago after colleagues at the university noted his absence and asked campus police to perform a welfare check.

Investigators said he died from a gunshot wound but few details were released.



On Friday, police held a perp walk for two suspects — both of whom are facing a felony murder charge in connection to Wiser’s death. Derrick Scott and Tiquez Timmons, both 20, were taken to Mobile County Metro Jail by several officers shortly after 10 a.m., Dec. 13.



Chief Lawrence Battiste told reporters he didn’t believe either suspect was a student at USA. It also doesn’t appear either has a significant criminal history as an adult.

According to Mobile County Metro Jail records, Scott hasn’t been arrested locally, while Timmons has been charged with marijuana possession.



“I’m extremely proud of the work the men and women of the MPD homicide unit have done,” Battiste said. “This was one of those cases where there was not a whole lot of immediate evidence for us to act on, but because of their experience and diligence, they were able to pick out some of the most minute of things, which really brought us to where we are today. I also feel extremely confident that the information we have will also lead to a conviction when we take this case to trial.”





Police have previously said that Wiser’s home showed signs of forced entry, but so far, Timmons and Scott are only being charged with a single count of felony murder. Battiste said additional charges could be brought after discussions with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.



Battiste didn’t rule out the possibility of other individuals being charged in the case, either.



In Alabama, a murder committed during the commission of a robbery could be treated as a capital offense, though the determination of how to proceed with charges will ultimately be up to local prosecutors. Lagniappe will add details to this story as they are received.