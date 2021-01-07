Mobile Police have made two arrests related to a double homicide that occurred Wednesday morning.

Police have arrested 51-year-old Jesse Patrick McClure on two counts of murder, attempted murder and animal cruelty. Police have also arrested James David Wilson IV. Wilson was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

McClure was booked into Mobile Metro Jail at 10:47 p.m., Wednesday evening. Wilson was booked into Metro Jail at 12:32 a.m. Thursday.

MPD officers started the investigation after finding two bodies in a vehicle on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near Craft Hwy. on Wednesday at approximately 11:40 a.m.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Camdon Jackson and 26-year-old Van Kennedy.

There is no information at this time on why McClure was also charged with animal cruelty.