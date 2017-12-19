Following growing rumors on social media, police in Daphne have confirmed an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse reported at Daphne Elementary School.

According to a news release, police are in the process of investigating a claim reported by a “concerned parent” said to involve a juvenile victim and an adult at the school.

“We are not releasing any information at this time due to the facts of the case and the juvenile status involved,” Capt. Judson Beedy wrote. “There has not been an arrest made in this case. Information will be released in this case when and if possible.”

It’s currently unclear when the investigation began, but the first reports of a possible incident began circulating earlier this month after a parent from Daphne Elementary addressed the Baldwin County Board of Education at its regularly scheduled meeting.

Among other questions, she asked the board if it was true that a school employee had been “suspended with pay for inappropriate behavior.”

While the law limits what members of the board can publicly discuss pertaining to employees and students, Superintendent Eddie Tyler did say he and the members of the board were aware of the situation.

“A lot of things dealing with personnel, because of privacy laws regardless of the individual, can’t be discussed, but I do want you to know that I’m aware, and we’ll take the appropriate measures to do the things we need to do to keep the children safe,” he said. “We’ve already done some of that.”

Lagniappe reached out to Baldwin County Schools Communications Director Terry Wilhite about what, if any, personnel action has been taken with regard to the investigation Daphne police confirmed Tuesday. The school system has yet to provide any comment on the matter.

So far, very few details have been released and no charges have been filed against anyone as a result of the investigation. Beedy asked that anyone with information regarding alleged abuse or criminal activity contact the Daphne Police Department at 251-621-9100.