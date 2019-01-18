Mobile police have arrested a woman after she allegedly helped fake her son’s kidnapping and suspected death to keep him from facing federal firearms charges.



Detectives from the Mobile Police Department led Tiffany Perez to jail after she was formally charged with filing a false report on Thursday, Jan. 17.



Police say Perez filed a missing person’s report earlier this month and claimed she hadn’t seen her son, 19-year-old Marco Perez, since New Year’s Eve. Then last week, Tiffany Perez told local reporters she’d received text messages saying Marco was “no longer alive.”

However, MPD quickly called those claims into doubt.

According to Cpl. LaDerrick Dubose, police tracked Marco Perez to his house shortly before his family began making the claims about the ominous text message suggesting he had died.



Police claim he ran from officers when they approached him and was “not in any danger.”



Tiffany Perez has since been released from Mobile County Metro Jail, but police are still looking for Marco, who was supposed to appear before a judge earlier this week to face federal firearms charges. He is also wanted on state charges for theft of property and probation violation and is now facing an additional charge of filing a false police report along with his mother.



Perez has previous charges for leaving the scene of an accident and the authorized use of a vehicle but he was also featured in the local media last year after he was arrested in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries.



Perez, who was 18 at the time, was charged along with two unidentified juvenile suspects.

Together, police said the trio was believed to be responsible for at least 18 car break-ins in Mobile.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts Marco Perez is asked to notify the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

