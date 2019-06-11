Police say the victim of an early morning homicide in West Mobile may have encountered a car burglary in progress before he was shot and left for dead in his own driveway.



According to the Mobile Police Department, Samuel Wilson III, 32, was shot shortly after leaving his home on the 2100 block of Spring Grove West around 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 6.



Police believe Wilson was heading to work at Austal when he may have encountered someone trying to break into his wife’s car. After being shot by the unknown assailant, Wilson was transported to the hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.

According to Chief Lawrence Battiste, there was also a string of breaking and entering reports in the same area around the time of Wilson’s killing. That coupled with evidence recovered at the scene have led police to believe Wilson may have been killed while confronting a burglar outside of his home.

Police are searching for what appears to be at least three person(s) of interest who were captured on a home surveillance system in the area where Wilson was killed.



Investigators believe those individuals may have been responsible for committing the vehicle break ins in the area, though they’re also wanted for questioning in connection to Wilson’s death.

However, MPD has not officially designated them as suspects at this time.



Battiste indicated that homicide investigators have few leads as to who Wilson’s killer could be at this point. The department is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can provide credible information that leads to an arrest in the case. Information can be submitted to MPD anonymously at (251) 208-7000 or through email at mobilepd.org/crimetip.



In a press conference Monday afternoon, Battiste said he wanted to highlight Wilson’s humanity, who died from “a senseless act of violence” simply going to work.



“People need to know. He was only 32 years old,” Battiste said. “He was married, and they were embarking on a new life together, he and his wife.”



Battiste also spoke about the danger that Wilson’s killer poses while remaining at large, going beyond calling the perpetrator armed and dangerous to saying they likely wouldn’t hesitate to kill again. He went on to call on friends and family of the perpetrator(s) to help the police.



“If they’ve done this once and they’re backed into a corner a second time, they’ll do it again. We’ve got to get this individual off the streets as soon as we possibly can,” Battiste said. “My message to this killer is: ‘You can run but you can’t hide.’ We as a department will be allocating all the resources we have available to bring you to justice.”