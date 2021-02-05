The suspect killed by a Mobile Police Department SWAT officer on Thursday morning had been accused of shooting at and trying to ram a robbery victim’s vehicle in an attempt to get the victim to drop the case against him, according to a “search affidavit” related to the issuance of a search warrant released by police this morning.

The affidavit claims that Treyh Webster, who was killed by an officer Thursday during the execution of the search warrant, and his brother Tyhre, who was arrested for witness intimidation, pulled up to the victim in a 2020 blue Nissan Altima on Jan. 29. At that point, the affidavit states that Treyh Webster flashed a handgun and told the victim to drop the charges against him.

The brothers began following the victim, according to the affidavit, that’s when the Nissan Altima began to try to ram the victim’s vehicle. The victim, who is unnamed, then said Treyh Webster began to fire the handgun toward the victim.

The affidavit states that Treyh, on Feb. 2, called the victim and threatened to kill him in retaliation for the intimidating a witness charge.

The affidavit also mentions an incident in which an AR-15 was found at the residence on 7200 Lakeside Drive E., after a report of a family member being shot. At the time, the affidavit states, no one claimed ownership of the gun.

“The residents of the aforementioned property pose a high threat to law enforcement due to a history of being armed with firearms and threatening to harm/kill individuals with firearms,” the affidavit read.