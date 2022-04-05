A plea made by Mobile officials and clergy yesterday for residents to lay down their guns and resolve conflicts peacefully appears to have gone unheard.

The Mobile Police Department (MPD) is investigating four shootings which took place Monday night and early into Tuesday morning. The events resulted in three injuries of varying degrees and bring the city’s total reported shootings this year to roughly 127.

One incident was a drive-by shooting late Monday night that left a 15-year-old wounded.

Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber, City of Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste, MPD Police Chief Paul Prine, District Attorney Ashley Rich, and Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran all joined with Rev. David Edwards of People United to Advance the Dream at Government Plaza to plea for the reduction in gun-involved violence. Edwards used the event to launch his initiative “No More Silence, End Gun Violence.”

“Today we’re asking all citizens to leave their guns at home. Today, we’re asking there be no gun violence in our communities, in our city, in Mobile County,” Edwards said. A number of vigils took place Monday night in connection with Edwards’ initiative where communities united in prayer for peace.

According to a report published Tuesday morning, unknown assailants were driving near the 2000 block of Victory Lane around 7:40 p.m. on Monday when they drove past a 15-year-old playing basketball and opened fire.

The juvenile was grazed by a bullet and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. No additional details were provided.

At approximately 3:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Illinois Street in reference to a domestic violence situation involving gunfire. A preliminary investigation determined a man fired multiple shots at his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle while she and her children were inside. A girl suffered minor lacerations from glass shards during the incident. The ex-girlfriend attempted to flee the scene but hit a curb, disabling her vehicle near Tuttle Avenue.

The ex-boyfriend shooter was discovered moments later at the 500 block of Tuttle Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His health status was not disclosed. Investigators believe a known male subject injured the ex-boyfriend.

At 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers responded to the 1500 block of Marengo Drive, where they discovered an unknown male approached a residence and began shooting, striking a home and vehicle. No one was injured.

Around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported robbery at East Cardinal and Flamingo streets. Officers determined a male suspect damaged his ex-boyfriend’s vehicle and stole his money. The suspect fired a shot at his ex-boyfriend while fleeing the scene. No one was injured.