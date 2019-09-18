The Mobile Police Department believes a second person may have opened fire during a shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium that wounded nine teenagers following a high school football game Aug. 30.

The incident led to nine attempted murder charges against 17-year-old Deangelo Parnell, who is currently in police custody at Mobile Metro Jail. However, investigators now say surveillance video and ballistics evidence collected at the scene suggests someone else likely fired another weapon during the altercation.

“Looking at the surveillance video, we see what appears to be a cartridge pop into frame from another direction as Mr. Parnell is moving away from [the area] and firing behind himself,” Chief Lawrence Battiste said. “We were not able to see a physical description of a second person, but a shell casing is seen coming from behind where the incident occurred, which leads us to believe there had to be a second shooter.”

Advertisements

Battiste said police also found shell casings of two different calibers during the initial investigation, but weren’t immediately sure whether might have been there before the incident on Aug. 30.

The video, he said, removed all doubt about the number of gunmen there that evening.

Now police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the second shooter or anyone else who might have been near the scene that evening, which police said happened on the side of the stadium LeFlore High School supporters were sitting in.

Battiste said it was too early to speculate whether the second gunman might have opened fire in self-defense. When asked by reporters, he said it was the police department’s job to identify who the shooter is and then “investigate how they wound up in the confrontation” and why.

“This is a case where multiple people were injured, and we want to make sure there aren’t any additional people out there who could potentially cause harm in our community,” he said. “Everybody knows about the security measures we put in place to protect citizens attending games, but identifying these individuals and getting them off the street is the most important thing we can do as a law enforcement agency.”

With modern ballistics, it should be possible to match the wounds of the nine victims with the guns that fired them based on the caliber. If it turns out that some of those injuries were in fact caused by another gunman, it could result in some of the charges against Parnell being dropped.

Asked by Lagniappe, Battiste said it was still too early to say whether police believe any of the victims could have been wounded by a bullet fired by someone else. He said more information about the investigation would be released in the future but some details were being kept under wraps for now.