Police in Mobile say a man arrested for domestic violence Tuesday evening faces additional charges after he defecated in a patrol unit and “threw it” on two officers.



According to a statement from the Mobile Police Department, Kendal Benjamin, 32, was arrested after officers responded to a domestic violence complaint on Gerbera Drive around 7:20 p.m., June 10.



No details were given about the incident leading to the call, but after Benjamin was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, police say he “slipped his handcuffs in front of him” in the backseat of an MPD patrol unit and “proceeded to defecate and [throw] it on the officers.”



According to MPD, Benjamin also damaged the police vehicle during the incident. In addition to domestic violence, he is now facing additional charges of second-degree criminal mischief, “assault with bodily fluids,” as well as additional charges for probation violations.

Despite the initial call coming in during the evening, Mobile County Metro Jail records indicate Benjamin wasn’t booked until around 4:53 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Lagniappe reached out to MPD about the nine-hour delay between Benjamin’s arrest and his processing but has not received a response so far.



Benjamin is not the first detained suspect in the area to be accused of using feces against arresting officers. A similar situation occurred in Fairhope back in 2012.



As was reported at the time, police accused Tina Diane Windham of defecating in a Fairhope Police Department vehicle after she was arrested for disorderly conduct in early 2012.

A press release from the department claimed she also smeared fecal matter on the backseat and rear windows of the car and tried to force it through the prisoner transport cage toward her arresting officers.



The city claimed the incident caused $2,500 worth of damage. Windham was charged with an additional count of criminal mischief — a charge she eventually pleaded guilty to despite maintaining the department’s version of events was inaccurate.



Windham also filed a civil suit against the city, the police department and former police chief Bill Press claiming the release of information about her arrest damaged her reputation. Those claims were eventually dismissed.



