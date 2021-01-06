The Mobile Police Department is searching for a female suspect who took $12,000 from a couple in an adoption agreement after she was no longer pregnant.

Sara Adkins, 34, deceptively took financial support from the couple for several months after she had miscarried, police said in a statement. Adkins faces charges of first degree property theft.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, police said. Anyone with information on where Adkins can be located is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.