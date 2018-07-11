Police in Mobile asking the public for help finding Fabian Deaunte Russell, a 19-year-old currently wanted for murder and for shooting into several apartments and cars last month.

According to the Mobile Police Department, Russell’s most recent charges stem from a June 22 incident at the Azalea Point Apartment complex on Azalea Road, where Russell is said to have opened fire on several occupied apartments and vehicles.



According to court records, Russell was arrested and charged with felony murder in February of 2017 but released on a $45,000 bond the following month by Circuit Judge James Woods.

That bond was revoked by Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks after the June 22 shooting because one of Russell’s conditions of release was that he not be charged with any new offense.



Russell was picked out of a photo lineup by a witness who saw him “shooting up” the parking lot that evening. At least two victims had bullets enter their apartments while they slept and a third said his vehicle was struck several times during the gunfire.



Police have yet to locate Russell and say should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone one with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (251) 208-7211.

