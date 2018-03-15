Police in Mobile are asking the public to help locate a woman accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of money from a middle school book fair last year.

On Thursday, the Mobile Police Department announced an arrest warrant for criminal possession of a forged instrument (a check) against 34-year-old Christal Harris nearly a year after her alleged crime took place.

According to authorities, Harris stole a check from a local middle school in May 2017 and cashed it — allegedly pocketing money “book fair money” from the school in the process. At this time it’s unclear how much money was taken or which school it was taken from.

Police believe Harris may be residing in the area of Hillcrest Road and Girby Road, and have asked anyone who knows her whereabouts to call (251) 208-7211.