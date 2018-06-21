The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of kidnapping and beating his own mother before abandoning her to get help from strangers.



According to the MCSO, deputies responded to a domestic call in Chunchula after Jimmie Ray Morrow allegedly came to his parents’ house “yelling and screaming wanting his guns.”

When his parents refused to give him the guns, witnesses said Morrow grabbed Mary Susan Morrow by the hair and threw her into a vehicle before fleeing the scene.



He’s alleged to have beat her in the head, face and arms before leaving her in an unknown location. Police say a stranger took Susan Morrow to the Creola Police Department, and she was then transported to the hospital for treatment.



Jimmie Morrow currently has four outstanding warrants on charges ranging from kidnapping to domestic violence and theft of property. He was last seen in a 2001 gray or silver Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck that has a front-mounted winch.



Morrow’s last known address is on Lemoyne Circle in Axis. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked call 251-574-8633 or visit mobileso.com/crimetips/.