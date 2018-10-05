Police in Mobile are continuing to search for a man they say posed a women selling an iPhone on Facebook in order to rob an unsuspecting buyer last month.



According to an Oct. 5 press release sent out by the Mobile Police Department, Londesso Pore-Spencer, 21, is wanted on first-degree robbery charges related to a scheme he conducted using the popular Facebook Marketplace.



Police say he posed as a female claiming to have an iPhone for sale and then asked the buyer to meet him in person for the exchange. On Sept. 20, when the victim went to meet what she thought was the seller at a location on Cody Road, she was instead approached by Pore-Spencer.



Police say he produced a handgun and then left with the victim’s money and cell phone.





Pore-Spencer is 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 265 pounds and has tattoos on both arms, according to police.

The MPD is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 251-208-7211 or submit anonymous tips online at mobilepd.org/crimetip.



After a similar robbery occurred during an online sale in 2016, MPD set up parking spots at each of its four precincts and MPD police headquarters that the public can use as designated “Internet Purchase Safe Exchange Zones.”

Police have encouraged Mobilians to use those areas as a safe alternative to meeting a stranger in an unfamiliar place.