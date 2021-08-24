District 1
1-1 Centerpointe Assembly of God Church, 1375 W. I-65 Service Road N.
1-2 Dotch Community Center, 3100 Banks Avenue
1-3 Figures Park Community Center, 658 Donald Street
1-4 New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 2756 Old Shell Road
1-5 Kiwanis Boys & Girls Club of Mobile, 712 Rice Street
District 2
2-1 Bishop State Community College, 351 N. Broad Street
2-2 Thomas Sullivan Community Center, 351 N. Catherine Street
2-3 Robert L. Hope Community Center, 850 Edwards Street
2-4 James Seals Community Center, 540 Texas Street
2-5 VIA! Mary Abbie Berg Senior Center, 1717 Dauphin Street
2-6 St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1707 Government Street
District 3
3-1 Rock of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 S. Ann Street
3-2 Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 Taylor Lane
3-3 Gilliard Elementary School, 2757 Dauphin Island Parkway
3-4 Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1621 Boykin Boulevard
3-5 Eichold Mertz Elementary School, 2815 Government Boulevard
District 4
4-1 Tree of Life Christian Church, 4548 Halls Mill Road
4-2 Hank Aaron Stadium, 755 Bolling Brothers Boulevard
4-3 Knollwood Church, 1501 Knollwood Drive
4-4 Burroughs Elementary School, 6875 Burroughs Lane
4-5 Kate Shepard School, 3980-B Burma Road
4-6 Dodge Elementary School, 2651 Longleaf Drive
District 5
5-1 E. R. Dickson School, 4645 Bit & Spur Road
5-2 City Church of Mobile, 3750 Michael Boulevard
5-3 Three Circle Church-Midtown, 150 S. Sage Avenue
5-4 Fonde Elementary School, 3956 Cottage Hill Road
5-5 Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3900 Airport Boulevard
District 6
6-1 Volunteers of America, 1204 Hillcrest Road
6-2 Our Savior Catholic Church, 1801 Cody Road South
6-3 Connie Hudson Mobile Regional Senior Community Center, 3201 Hillcrest Road
6-4 Rise Church, 6363 Piccadilly Square Drive (former Sportsplex facility)
District 7
7-1 Refuge Church, 6159 Moffett Road
7-2 Mobile Museum of Art, 4850 Museum Drive
7-3 Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 545 North Cody Road
7-4 St. John United Methodist Church, 6215 Overlook Road
This page is available to our local subscribers. Click here to join us today and get the latest local news from local reporters written for local readers. The best deal is found by clicking here. Check it out now.