The Pollman’s Bake Shop closures were necessitated by a “roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions” according to a report published by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

Pollman’s shuttered all three of its locations in Mobile on July 21, citing “maintenance issues” and “repairs.” The local, generationally owned bakery was operating stores in downtown Mobile, Spring Hill and its original location on Broad Street.

A sign posted on the front of the Broad Street location said “Working on repairs in the kitchen … trying to open back up ASAP. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Third-generation Pollman’s Bake Shop owner Fred Pollman acknowledged the presence of a review by the Mobile County Health Department at its Broad Street location during an interview last week, but only said it entailed plumbing repairs. He said the plumbing issues involved proper water drainage at sinks and floor drains.

Pollman told Lagniappe his business was downsizing and the company’s downtown and Spring Hill stores would be permanently closing. He said the store on Broad and Virginia streets would be open until he retired.

MCHD did not immediately respond to a request for more information regarding its involvement in enforcement at the time. No relevant or recent food scores were available online for any of the stores.

Lagniappe requested more information on the closing report from ADPH on Monday morning. Officials with the state health agency deferred to the Mobile County Health Department, which operates independently from the state department.

MCHD Environmental Health Supervisor Brad Phillips noted there are different inspection reports filed for processors and retailers, and noted Pollman’s would fall within the former category. Retail establishments are provided a numerical score and letter grade when inspected, he said processors are not and that it is more “narrative-based.”

Asked for more information, MCHD Public Information Officer Mark Bryant said, “Mobile County Health Department does not make public comments about a restaurant’s inspection.”

No information was immediately provided to describe how the department defines “gross insanitary conditions” or the conditions of reopening the store at Broad and Virginia streets.

Asked about the closure report by ADPH, Pollman said he was unaware of what the state agency had written. He said MCHD’s Pam Boyce was overseeing Pollman’s health code remediations.

“I hadn’t read that. So I don’t know anything about it. I’m just going under the guidelines of what she’s making me do. She writes down what she wants and that’s what I have. We’re trying to hurry up and do it. It’s just it’s an old place and it’s hard to get it all 100 percent like she wants it. But we’re getting there,” he said.

Pollman said a final inspection by MCHD would be required to reopen the store.

The owner denied any of the current enforcement actions related to a 2019 warning letter issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“That’s a long story. I’ll have to one day sit down and tell you about it. Right now, I don’t have time,” Pollman said.

The warning letter issued in October 2019 by the FDA states that food manufactured at the chain’s Broad Street location “was prepared, packed or held under unsanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated.”

That report cites an inspection in June 2019 when investigators observed improper labeling of products, roach and bug infestation, inadequate cleaning, water from an air conditioning unit leaking onto unbaked pies and standing water on the floor.

Pollman said he hopes to be approved to re-open later this week or early next week.