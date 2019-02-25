The Navy League of Mobile, the Alabama State Port Authority and GulfQuest Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico will host this year’s Mardi Gras Ships, the USS JAMES E. WILLIAMS (DDG 95) and the USCG CUTTER MANOWAR.

The USS JAMES E. WILLIAMS will berth at the Alabama State Port Authority’s Pier 2 Terminal located on Water Street, downtown, Mobile, Ala. The USCG CUTTER MANOWAR will berth at GulfQuest located on South Water Street, downtown Mobile, Ala.

The Navy ship, whose motto is “Lead from the Front”, should begin transiting the Mobile Ship Channel shortly after daybreak the morning of March 1, 2019, with an anticipated arrival at Pier 2 sometime around 11:00 am. CST. Members of the media are invited to cover the Navy ship’s welcoming festivities and should arrive early to photograph/record vessel approach to the dock. The U.S. Navy will host a press forum with the Commanding Officer, the Executive Officer and the Command Chief immediately following the welcoming ceremony. Crew hailing from the region will also be available on the forecastle deck of the ship.

The USS JAMES E WILLIAMS (DDG 95) is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in the United States Navy. The ship was named for First Class Petty Officer James Elliott Williams (1930–1999), a River Patrol Boat commander and Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam War who is considered the most decorated enlisted man in Navy history. Commissioned on December 11, 2004, Northrop Grumman Ship Systems built the USS JAMES E WILLIAMS at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The ship’s leadership includes Commander Joseph E. Fals, as her Commanding Officer, Commander Christopher Norris, as her Executive Officer, and Command Master Chief, Vernon Al Milligan, as her Command Master Chief. Learn more at https://www.public.navy.mil/surflant/ddg95/Pages/default.aspx

The USCGC MANOWAR is a Marine Protector class of coastal patrol boats of the United States Coast Guard. The 87-foot-long vessels are based on the Stan 2600 design by Damen Group, and built by Bollinger Shipyards of Lockport, Louisiana. Each boat is named after a marine predator. This vessel class, which can reach speeds of 26 knots, carry a mission to combat drug smuggling, illegal immigration, marine fisheries enforcement and search and rescue support. Since the September 11, 2001 attacks, many have a homeland security mission in the form of ports, waterways and coastal security (PWCS) patrols. The Commanding Officer of the MANOWAR is LTJG Julia Mundy. The motto of the U.S. Coast Guard is Semper Paratus, meaning “Always Ready.”

USS JAMES E WILLIAMS (DDG 95) Welcome Ceremony and Public Tours Info

– Welcome Ceremony: 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1 at the Alabama State Port Authority, Pier 2. Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

– Public Tours: March 2-5, 2019 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Pier 2 Terminal, downtown.The gate entrance is located on the north side of the Mobile Convention Center on Water Street.

USCGC MANOWAR Public Tours Info

– March 2 and 3 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the GulfQuest Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico, 155 S Water Street.