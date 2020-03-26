While the Alabama State Port Authority is “open and fully operational,” it has implemented a temperature screening process for personnel entering its gates in an effort to quash the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement.

The Port’s highest priority is for the safety of our employees and those entering the port terminals. Our second highest priority is to ensure businesses and their cargo transactions can operate to avoid further impacts to the local and statewide economy, the statement read.

Effective at 7 a.m. on Wednesday mandatory temperature screening began for all personnel entering the Main Docks Complex and the Truck Control Center. These two facilities have high general public traffic.

During the first day of screening, approximately 1,000 individual temperatures were taken, and only five individuals posted temperatures higher the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended threshold for COV-19. Those individuals were denied entry to the port and referred to their employers and/or medical providers. Over the next few days, as supplies become available, the Port Authority will capture all of its facilities gates in this personnel-screening program.

The temperature screening is augmented by federal screening protocols for ships and crewmembers, personnel social distancing protocols, sanitizing of buildings and equipment, travel and visitor restrictions, and other CDC recommended steps to ensure the port is “flattening the curve” and remaining open for business.