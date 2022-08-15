The Port of Mobile broke records this July for the seventh month in a row, according to the Alabama Port Authority.

The month saw the port pass more than 50,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) through its terminals for the first time in 13 years. Intermodal cargo increased by 184.7 percent, along with increases in dry and refrigerated cargo by 35.8 percent.

Maggie Oliver, the port’s director of internal and external affairs, attributed the high volume to processing times lower than the national average, and to Mobile’s central location for interstate and rail transportation.

“We have a great terminal operator and partner in APM, and they are moving and turning cargo very quickly. Their average truck turn-time is 51 minutes, just under an hour, when the industry standard in other parts of the country is averaging two to three hours to have a full move for a truck through the terminal,” she said.

The Port of Mobile also serves as a gateway to markets in the center of the country. Oliver said Chicago being only two days away by rail makes Mobile attractive for companies around the nation.

“I think a lot of people are moving this way because they don’t want to risk their cargo getting stuck offshore,” she said.”Shippers want options. Whether that is coming into the country or exporting, that is what we are here to help with. Deliver those options, keep costs down and drive business for the state of Alabama.”

Alabama Port Authority Director and CEO John Driscoll said the port has been the fastest growing container port in the country for the past five years, and these numbers will likely extend its title for another year.

“The reason why you’re seeing more interest in Mobile over the last five or six years is ships can get in, (and our crews) can work quickly,” he explained, noting the port is the quickest on the Gulf Coast.

“That quickness, that fluidity and that reliability that we’re able to offer and having been offering is something customers look at, and they want to receive that kind of service,” he said.

The Alabama Port Authority and APM Terminals agreed to expand the port’s 134-acre capacity by 32 acres, which would bring the facility’s yearly throughput capacity to one million TEUs in May.

APA also plans to build an inland intermodal transfer facility in Montgomery in 2024 using funds from the Omnibus Appropriations Act. In partnership with CSX Transportation, the project is expected to take 28-36 months to complete at a cost of $58 million.

In 2025, the Mobile ship channel will be deepened and widened to make the port the deepest in the Gulf of Mexico. The 50-foot draft federal channel will be able to accommodate vessels capable of carrying 14,000 TEUs.

“We are planning for the future and being able to handle what we feel will be a progressive, substantial, consistent growth over the course of the next many years. We’re going to have capacity into the future,” said Driscoll.