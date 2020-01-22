The Alabama State Port Authority (ASPA) and AutoMOBILE International Terminal (AIT) finalized a concession agreement at the Port of Mobile, USA, for a $60 million finished automobile roll on/roll off terminal, currently under construction.

AIT will operate the facility when completed early next year.

“We’re extremely pleased to see these world class services companies invest in both our region and our port,” Port Director and CEO Jimmy Lyons said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “AIT’s investment will create a new U.S. gateway for shipping (of) finished automobiles for both U.S. and global manufacturing and consumer markets,”

Advertisements

AIT is a joint venture between Terminal Zarate, S.A., a Grupo Murchison company, headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Neltume Ports, headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

The new 57-acre terminal is located on the Alabama State Port Authority’s main port multimodal complex, and when completed, will have an annual throughput of 150,000 units.

The new facility is serviced by five Class I railroads and a rail ferry service with connections throughout North America and immediate, unencumbered access to major U.S. interstate and highway systems.