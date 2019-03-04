Six portable toilets set up to coincide with Mardi Gras festivities caught fire downtown Monday morning, a Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesman confirmed.

MFRD Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse said calls about the fire at Bienville Square came in at 7:56 a.m. and the scene was cleared at 8:38 a.m.

Investigators are still on scene, Millhouse said, trying to determine how the fire got started.

Advertisements

The six toilets were some of many placed throughout downtown during the roughly two-week period where Mardi Gras parades roll through the streets.