Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is adjusting his plans for the use of a portion of the $58 million the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan to help combat gun violence, after receiving an update from President Joe Biden’s administration on Wednesday.

Stimpson will urge the Mobile City Council to allocate $5.1 million to gun violence prevention and response, at a meeting of the body’s finance committee at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, according to a statement. The council will discuss and debate all the proposals Stimpson’s office has presented it with on how to use coronavirus relief funding.

“This new guidance allows us to expand our current emphasis on curbing gun violence across the City of Mobile through innovative technology, K-12 education and community-based policing strategies,” Stimpson said. “I am confident these programs, coupled with our recently formed Gun Intelligence Unit and existing crime prevention strategies will help reverse the growing trend of violent gun crimes in our community.”

Included in the new guidelines is the ability to use ARP funding to address gun violence in our community, which previously was not allowed. Stimpson’s changes direct funding for the use of technology such as ShotSpotter and crime prevention strategies known as Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED). Also included in the revised plan is increased funding for Community Violence Intervention Programs (CVIP).

“I applaud Mayor Stimpson for taking immediate advantage of the opportunity to redirect ARP funding toward our continued efforts to reduce gun violence through technology and education,” Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste said. “These additional resources will serve to enhance the Mobile Police Department’s ability to reduce violent crime through the use of cutting-edge technology and data-driven intelligence.”