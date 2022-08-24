Baker’s Maddie Mire

Photo | Tommy Hicks

From the time she stepped onto the court as a sixth-grader, Baker’s Maddie Mire has loved playing volleyball. Now a senior on the Hornets’ team, Mire’s passion for the game has only intensified and she’s hoping to get the opportunity to play the game in college as well.

This past weekend, she helped lead Baker to the championship of the Silver Bracket in the Showdown on Snow Road, a tournament Baker cohosted with Mary G. Montgomery. MGM won the Gold Bracket of the event.

This year is different than past seasons for Mire. A former outside hitter, she has moved to the all-important libero position for her final year. Mire said she favored the move, which she and Baker head coach Carly Dougherty say they believe will enhance her college recruiting profile.

“It’s been kind of tough,” Mire admitted of the change. “It’s just getting used to different things. Libero is very complex and you have to be in the right spot for everything. Just learning how to go from hitting to defense, it’s hard to explain. But I enjoy defense more than I enjoy hitting.

“I was fine with the move. It was really my decision. I could have played at a lower [division] in college and been a hitter, but I wanted to be a libero because I enjoy the thrill of being able to get there and get the ball to the net and let somebody else hit.”

The libero position is a more active position and, as Mire pointed out, requires a different skill set than some other positions. In Saturday’s final matches, she demonstrated her athleticism and knowledge of the game in helping the Hornets top Alma Bryant and St. Michael en route to the Silver Bracket title.

“I’ve coached Maddie since she was in the seventh grade and she has consistently been one of the hardest workers I’ve seen on the court in a really long time, and she puts in 100 percent every single second she’s out here,” Dougherty said of Mire. “She has a true captain’s mentality. She was born to be a leader and she’s been a leader for us all four years of high school.”

Dougherty said it was easy to see Mire would be a good player, even back when she was a seventh-grader and still learning the game. “We knew she was going to be something special because she’s one of those kids that can play any sport, which she has; she’s also played softball and basketball. I think it’s just confidence now, knowing she can do the sport.”

Making the switch to libero is something Dougherty said she believes will pay off for Mire; it has worked well for Baker thus far, too. The Hornets are 6-2 on the season.

“We moved her to libero this year because that’s what she’ll play in college,” Dougherty said. “… She’s at a little bit of a disadvantage because she’s been an outside hitter for so long. But she has transitioned into the new position, so she’s a little behind the game because of that. Most of the time when [college] coaches see her and watch her play, they tend to be interested. We’re hoping for something [in terms of scholarship offers for her]. She deserves to play at the next level and anybody would be lucky to have her.”

Mire said she gave up softball and basketball because she spent her time wanting to be on the volleyball court as much as possible. Quitting softball was more difficult than giving up basketball, she said, because she had played softball for a long time. She last played basketball as an eighth-grader.

“I enjoyed playing volleyball way more than I enjoyed playing softball,” she said. “I wanted to be at practice and I wanted to be at tournaments. Playing softball, when I was there I didn’t enjoy it as much as I did playing volleyball. And I saw myself going further with volleyball than I did with softball.”

There’s another position with the team Mire has been filling as well — that of a team leader. While she has served in that capacity for a little while now, Dougherty said, the senior is taking on more leadership responsibilities this season, even though that responsibility wasn’t an easy transition either.

“It definitely was hard for me at first because I didn’t want people to think, oh, she’s being bossy, or oh, she’s doing this,” Mire said. “But then I realized if somebody’s not going to tell them that [I should]. We all need to win as a team. We all need to pick ourselves up or nothing’s going to happen. We all need our coach, obviously, but it’s different when it’s coming from a player than it is when it’s coming from a coach. We all are friends, we’re a team, we’re a family. It’s better to hear from a teammate, ‘You’ve got this.’ It’s just better. I think they realize more that it’s something they need to do if it’s coming from one of their friends.”

Dougherty said Mire has grown into her leadership role, and it is becoming second nature for her.

“She’s not afraid to use her leadership anymore,” Dougherty said. “She’s learned how to direct her teammates in a positive manner and owning what she brings onto the court and to the team.”

Friendships and relationships are what make the game special, Mire said.

“My favorite thing about volleyball is definitely the relationships that you build with all the girls on the court, because when you build a good relationship you have so much fun playing,” she said. “Volleyball is a fun game in general, and when you have a good relationship with the other girls on the team it’s just so much fun because you get so hyped and excited whenever you score points. It’s just really fun.”

The relationship Mire has with Dougherty is built on trust. The two have worked together on the volleyball court for several years and they know how the other thinks and reacts in most game situations. In fact, the pair share a signal when one or the other starts getting a bit too excitable during a game.

“She’s been my coach since seventh grade,” Mire said. “My freshman and sophomore year I didn’t play under her, but I played in the same program with her, so she was my coach a lot. I’ve known her forever. … If she gets super stressed I’ll be like, hey, and give her a little wave. It’s a signal for both of us when we need to take a deep breath and calm down.”

Dougherty has used the signal a few times with Mire as well, but admitted Mire has had to employ the wave a few times herself to get her coach to step back a bit.

“She and I have something on the court where if she’s getting upset or I’m getting upset we kind of wave at each other and smile,” Dougherty said. “It’s like, chill and relax a little bit. We’ve been around each other for a long time. … She is honestly one of the weirdest kids I know. Truly. She’s hilarious and she’s always got something funny to say and it will come at the most random times.”