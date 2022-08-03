Republican U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl’s visit to Mobile was light on politics, but heavy on praise for local industry.

At a Forum Alabama event hosted by the Mobile Chamber Wednesday morning, the Port City congressman made one reference to activity on Capitol Hill, maligning President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which he described as a second shot at the failed Build Back Better legislation.

“This is not a good bill,” he said. “I’m tired of trying to spend ourselves out of a recession.”

Despite Carl’s opinion of the legislation, it appears destined to pass through a budget reconciliation in the Senate.

With politics out of the way, Carl spent the rest of his time “bragging” on Mobile. He applauded Airbus for the announcement of its third Mobile assembly line, and second one to produce A320 aircraft. The company also hopes to build a new tanker for the U.S. Air Force there.

“I keep bringing Airbus into the conversation with the Air Force,” Carl said. “They still want the Boeing product, even though it’s eight years late, only about 60 percent effective and will cost a lot more than they thought.”

Carl said he is trying to get the Air Force to commit to re-bidding the tanker program and allowing Airbus and Lockheed Martin to participate with the companies’ plan for the LMXT.

Regardless of the tanker plan, Carl said he’s proud to have the third facility in the Port City, which will be completed in 2025 and result in 1,000 new jobs.

“Let’s get excited about what’s coming,” he said.

Carl praised Austal, which has kind of reinvented itself through steel vessel production and already has 10 vessels lined up through a Coast Guard contract worth as much as $3.3 billion.

“Austal has gone through the roof, as well as Airbus,” Carl said. “It affects us all and it’s positive, positive.”

Labor and union issues on the West Coast have opened up new opportunities for the Alabama Port Authority at the Port of Mobile, Carl said.

“We have companies looking at Mobile who would’ve never thought about it,” he said. “The workforce is willing to work and they love it.”

Carl also praised the newest iteration of the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project, which just earned the approval of both the Mobile and Eastern Shore Planning organizations. Carl noted the lack of anti-toll fervor sprouting from this latest plan.

“I’m so proud Mobile and Baldwin County came together and seemed to make everyone happy,” he said. “There was $125 million that needed to be spent or it would come back to Washington. While I would love to get all the money we can back, this needed to stay here.”

Carl seemed confident now that a bridge would be built in his lifetime.

“I can cross it in a wheelchair, but we’re going to get the bridge built,” he said.