Band: Disco Lemonade’s Flannel Fling

Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at 8 p.m.

Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., themerrywidow.net

Tickets: $10 at the door

The music scene has to give props to Disco Lemonade. This new-school funk and soul group had just established street credibility when the city went into lockdown. Disco Lemonade’s dedication to its music has allowed them to conquer lockdown and emerge still musically intact. The band’s “Flannel Fling” will be a good chance to get out of the house and groove into the evening. They will entertain the crowd with a few funk and soul standards mixed with their original material. With a bright, fresh style of funk and beautiful vocal work, Disco Lemonade is sure to make some new fans.

Paid to Pretend will be lending support at the Flannel Fling. For the past few years, this young musical collective has specialized in their own brand of rock. Indie rock arrangements and deep soul vocal work highlight Paid to Pretend’s sound. Unfamiliar ears might liken them to Alabama Shakes’ earlier material that was more rock than retro. As of late, Paid to Pretend has been busy writing and recording with new singles available. This will be a great opportunity to sample this new material in a live setting.

Ballastella will complete this three-band lineup. This group was originally known as Compass Rhythm. Now, this new band on the music scene is filling live shows with a number of rock favorites as well as a few originals.