The prep basketball postseason has arrived. The first stage toward determining state championships among Alabama High School Athletic Association teams starts Monday and continues through the week with area tournament play. The week of tournaments is the first of four steps to a state championship. The top two teams advance to the sub-regionals. Sub-regional tournaments will be played Feb. 14-15 and will be followed by regional tournament Feb. 17-24. The state tournament in Birmingham is scheduled Feb. 28 through March 5.
Here is a look at the area tournament schedules for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area (all dates, times vis AHSAA web site):
GIRLS
Class 2A, Area 1 at St. Luke’s
Tuesday: Orange Beach vs. J.U. Blacksher, 6 p.m. Thursday: St. Luke’s vs. Orange Beach-Blacksher winner, 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 1 at Cottage Hill Christian
Monday: Mobile Christian vs. Bayside Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Cottage Hill vs. Chickasaw, 7 p.m.. Thursday: Title game, 5:30 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 1 at Williamson
Monday: St. Michael vs. W.S. Neal, 6 p.m. Wednesday: Williamson vs. St. Michael-Neal winner, 6 p.m.; Vigor vs. Escambia County, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Title game, 6 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 1 at LeFlore
Monday: Elberta vs. B.C. Rain, 11:30 a.m. Thursday: LeFlore vs. Rain-Elberta winner, 6 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 2 at UMS-Wright
Tuesday: St. Paul’s vs. Faith Academy, 6 p.m.; UMS vs. Satsuma, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Title game, 6 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 1 at McGill-Toolen
Monday: McGill vs. Citronelle, 5:30 p.m.; Blount vs. Saraland, 7 p.m. Friday: Title game, 6 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 2 at Gulf Shores
Tuesday: Gulf Shores vs. Robertsdale, 5:30 p.m.; Baldwin County vs. Spanish Fort, 7 p.m. Thursday: Title game, 6 p.m.
Class 7A, Area 1 at Davidson
Monday: Baker vs. Mary G. Montgomery, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday: Davidson vs. Baker-MGM winner, 6 p.m.; Theodore vs. Alma Bryant, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Title game, 6 p.m.
Class 7A, Area 2 at Fairhope
Tuesday: Fairhope vs. Murphy, 5 p.m.; Foley vs. Daphne, 6:30 p.m. Thursday: Title game, 5 p.m.
BOYS
Class 2A, Area 1 at St. Luke’s
Tuesday: Orange Beach vs. J.U. Blacksher, 7 p.m. Thursday: St. Luke’s vs. Orange Beach-Blacksher winner.
Class 3A, Area 1 at Cottage Hill Christian
Tuesday: Mobile Christian vs. Chickasaw, 5:30 p.m.; Cottage Hill vs. Bayside Academy, 7 p.m. Thursday: Title game, 7 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 1 at Escambia County
Tuesday: Vigor vs. W.S. Neal, 6 p.m. Thursday: Williamson vs. St. Michael, 5:30 p.m.; Escambia County vs. Vigor-Neal winner, 7 p.m. Saturday: Title game, 6 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 1 at LeFlore
Tuesday: B.C. Rain vs. Elberta, 6 p.m. Thursday: LeFlore vs. Rain-Elberta winner, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 2 at Faith Academy
Wednesday: UMS-Wright vs. St. Paul’s, 6 p.m.; Faith Academy vs. Satsuma, 7:30 p.m. Saturday: Title game, 4 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 1 at McGill-Toolen
Tuesday: McGill vs. Citronelle, 5:30 p.m.; Blount vs. Saraland, 7 p.m. Thursday: Title game, 7 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 2 at Spanish Fort
Wednesday: Baldwin County vs. Robertsdale, 5:30 p.m.; Spanish Fort vs. Gulf Shores, 7 p.m. Friday: Title game, 6 p.m.
Class 7A, Area 1 at Baker
Tuesday: Davidson vs. Alma Bryant, 7 p.m. Thursday: Theodore vs. MGM, 5:30 p.m.; Baker vs. Davidson-Bryant winner, 7 p.m. Saturday: Title game, 1 p.m.
Class 7A, Area 2 at Fairhope
Monday: Fairhope vs. Foley, 5 p.m.; Daphne vs. Murphy, 6:30 p.m. Thursday: Title game, 7 p.m.
This page is available to our subscribers. Join us right now to get the latest local news from local reporters for local readers.
The best deal is found by clicking here. Click here right now to find out more. Check it out.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here