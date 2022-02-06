The prep basketball postseason has arrived. The first stage toward determining state championships among Alabama High School Athletic Association teams starts Monday and continues through the week with area tournament play. The week of tournaments is the first of four steps to a state championship. The top two teams advance to the sub-regionals. Sub-regional tournaments will be played Feb. 14-15 and will be followed by regional tournament Feb. 17-24. The state tournament in Birmingham is scheduled Feb. 28 through March 5.

Here is a look at the area tournament schedules for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area (all dates, times vis AHSAA web site):

GIRLS

Class 2A, Area 1 at St. Luke’s

Tuesday: Orange Beach vs. J.U. Blacksher, 6 p.m. Thursday: St. Luke’s vs. Orange Beach-Blacksher winner, 6 p.m.

Class 3A, Area 1 at Cottage Hill Christian

Monday: Mobile Christian vs. Bayside Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Cottage Hill vs. Chickasaw, 7 p.m.. Thursday: Title game, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A, Area 1 at Williamson

Monday: St. Michael vs. W.S. Neal, 6 p.m. Wednesday: Williamson vs. St. Michael-Neal winner, 6 p.m.; Vigor vs. Escambia County, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Title game, 6 p.m.

Class 5A, Area 1 at LeFlore

Monday: Elberta vs. B.C. Rain, 11:30 a.m. Thursday: LeFlore vs. Rain-Elberta winner, 6 p.m.

Class 5A, Area 2 at UMS-Wright

Tuesday: St. Paul’s vs. Faith Academy, 6 p.m.; UMS vs. Satsuma, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Title game, 6 p.m.

Class 6A, Area 1 at McGill-Toolen

Monday: McGill vs. Citronelle, 5:30 p.m.; Blount vs. Saraland, 7 p.m. Friday: Title game, 6 p.m.

Class 6A, Area 2 at Gulf Shores

Tuesday: Gulf Shores vs. Robertsdale, 5:30 p.m.; Baldwin County vs. Spanish Fort, 7 p.m. Thursday: Title game, 6 p.m.

Class 7A, Area 1 at Davidson

Monday: Baker vs. Mary G. Montgomery, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday: Davidson vs. Baker-MGM winner, 6 p.m.; Theodore vs. Alma Bryant, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Title game, 6 p.m.

Class 7A, Area 2 at Fairhope

Tuesday: Fairhope vs. Murphy, 5 p.m.; Foley vs. Daphne, 6:30 p.m. Thursday: Title game, 5 p.m.

BOYS

Class 2A, Area 1 at St. Luke’s

Tuesday: Orange Beach vs. J.U. Blacksher, 7 p.m. Thursday: St. Luke’s vs. Orange Beach-Blacksher winner.

Class 3A, Area 1 at Cottage Hill Christian

Tuesday: Mobile Christian vs. Chickasaw, 5:30 p.m.; Cottage Hill vs. Bayside Academy, 7 p.m. Thursday: Title game, 7 p.m.

Class 4A, Area 1 at Escambia County

Tuesday: Vigor vs. W.S. Neal, 6 p.m. Thursday: Williamson vs. St. Michael, 5:30 p.m.; Escambia County vs. Vigor-Neal winner, 7 p.m. Saturday: Title game, 6 p.m.

Class 5A, Area 1 at LeFlore

Tuesday: B.C. Rain vs. Elberta, 6 p.m. Thursday: LeFlore vs. Rain-Elberta winner, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A, Area 2 at Faith Academy

Wednesday: UMS-Wright vs. St. Paul’s, 6 p.m.; Faith Academy vs. Satsuma, 7:30 p.m. Saturday: Title game, 4 p.m.

Class 6A, Area 1 at McGill-Toolen

Tuesday: McGill vs. Citronelle, 5:30 p.m.; Blount vs. Saraland, 7 p.m. Thursday: Title game, 7 p.m.

Class 6A, Area 2 at Spanish Fort

Wednesday: Baldwin County vs. Robertsdale, 5:30 p.m.; Spanish Fort vs. Gulf Shores, 7 p.m. Friday: Title game, 6 p.m.

Class 7A, Area 1 at Baker

Tuesday: Davidson vs. Alma Bryant, 7 p.m. Thursday: Theodore vs. MGM, 5:30 p.m.; Baker vs. Davidson-Bryant winner, 7 p.m. Saturday: Title game, 1 p.m.

Class 7A, Area 2 at Fairhope

Monday: Fairhope vs. Foley, 5 p.m.; Daphne vs. Murphy, 6:30 p.m. Thursday: Title game, 7 p.m.