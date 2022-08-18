High school football games involving Mobile County Public School System teams will return to Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex this season, beginning with two games next week.

At a MCPSS board work session on Thursday, a contract for 14 games this season was presented. On Monday, the board will take a vote on whether to push forward with the contract, but it is expected to be accepted.

Four MCPSS teams will play games at Ladd-Peebles — B.C. Rain, LeFlore, Williamson and Murphy. Another MCPSS team, Vigor, is slated to play one home game there this year.

MCPSS officials announced near the end of last season that its teams would no longer play home games at the stadium. The decision came on the heels of a shooting at the stadium during the Williamson-Vigor game. As such, security measures are a key component of the contract for this year’s games at the stadium.

Also late last year, it was announced MCPSS would build on-campus stadiums at schools that did not have a home stadium — Vigor, LeFlore, Williamson, Murphy, B.C. Rain and Davidson. Construction is currently underway on stadiums at LeFlore, Davidson, Vigor and B.C. Rain. No work has yet begun on Williamson’s stadium and Murphy is described as “land-locked,” though members of the Mobile County Board of Education have said they are looking for a piece of land to purchase on which to build a stadium for Murphy.

None of the stadiums currently under construction are yet ready and may not be ready at any point this season, though the plan is for all four to be ready at least by the 2023 season.

Davidson is scheduled to play its home games at Baker this season while Vigor is set to play all but one of its home games at Blount.

Next week, Vigor will play B.C. Rain on Thursday at Ladd-Peebles, while on Friday night LeFlore will face Williamson. No games are scheduled to be played on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles at this time.

The other games slated to be played at Ladd-Peebles include: Theodore vs. Murphy (Thurs., Sept. 1), Elberta vs. Williamson (Fri., Sept. 2), Williamson vs. B.C. Rain (Thurs., Sept. 15), McGill-Toolen vs. Murphy (Fri., Sept. 16), Robertsdale vs. Murphy (Thurs., Sept. 29), Gulf Shores vs. Williamson (Fri., Sept. 30), Citronelle vs. Williamson (Thurs., Oct. 6), Vigor vs. LeFlore (Fri., Oct. 7), B.C. Rain vs. LeFlore (Thurs., Oct. 13), Baldwin County vs. Murphy (Fri., Oct. 14), Gulf Shores vs. Vigor (Fri., Oct. 21) and Gulf Shores vs. B.C. Rain (Thurs., Oct. 27).