Photo | Mike Kittrell

“Wow. What a crazy game.”

That was Pike Road head coach Patrick Browning, speaking to Lagniappe columnist Randy Kennedy following his team’s 73-51 victory over McGill-Toolen Friday night at Archbishop Lipscomb Field.

He could have been speaking about any number of games in the first week of prep football in the Lagniappe coverage area, for which a comment of, “Wow. What a crazy week,” would be fitting.

Those who eagerly awaited the start of the high school football season were rewarded with outstanding individual performances, upset victories, games started after rain and lightning delays, postponements and cancelations; big plays, disappointments and everything in between.

It was a great way to set up this week’s second week of games.

Seven teams are awaiting their first game of the season this week, while some teams would certainly like a do-over following the opening week of play. Heading into last week’s games, 10 teams in the local area were ranked in the Alabama Sports Writers association preseason poll. Of those 10 teams two — Mobile Christian and Daphne — did not play, Daphne’s scheduled game against Lee-Montgomery was canceled because of the death of a Lee player last week days after suffering heatstroke. Of the remaining eight teams, four lost.

That list includes three Region 1 ranked teams in Class 5A — No. 1-ranked St. Paul’s, No. 2-ranked Faith Academy and No. 8-ranked UMS-Wright. Those teams were joined by No. 7-ranked 6A McGill-Toolen. The winning teams were Theodore (No. 6 in 7A), Spanish Fort (No. 2 in 6A), Williamson (No. 5 in 4A) and Vigor (No. 9 in 4A).

Consider this: St. Paul’s, UMS-Wright, McGill-Toolen and Saraland all lost their season-openers. That is news in itself as Saraland’s only season-opening loss came in 2010, the program’s first season, and UMS-Wright hadn’t lost a season-opener since 2016 when it fell to Mary G. Montgomery 7-6, but prior to that hadn’t lost an opener since 2013. St. Paul’s lost its season opener in 2018 and 2019, the two years it spent as a Class 6A member, but prior to that hadn’t lost an opener since 2013 when it lost to Fairhope. For McGill-Toolen, the Yellow Jackets lost their season-opener to Saraland, 42-12, last season, but prior to that hadn’t lost their first game of the year since 2009 to UMS.

Faith Academy lost a one-point decision to Andalusia on its home field, one year after winning a one-point game over Andalusia in the season opener in Andalusia. This one will be remembered by Rams fans as perhaps the one their team punted away, so to speak. With 3:46 to play, Andalusia recovered a bad snap-bobble on a Faith Academy punt attempt from deep in Rams’ territory. First, Andalusia converted on a fourth down-and-1 play to keep the drive alive, trailing 20-14, then scored on the following play and added the extra-point kick that sealed the win for Andalusia. Another snafu on a punt snap had set up Andalusia’s first touchdown as well. A short punt gave Andalusia good field position that was parlayed into a touchdown and a two-point conversion that tied the game 14-all in the third period.

The good news for Faith Academy was the return of Florida commit Shemar James, a linebacker and wide receiver who plays key roles on both sides of the ball for the Rams. He had transferred to Navarre High School in Florida, but returned on Wednesday of game week. Because Faith Academy had not yet started classes he was eligible to rejoin the team without having to sit out. He did not start the game but made his way onto the field midway through the first period.

And while this area is noted for its quarterbacks, especially in recent seasons, this year may just be the year of the running back. Certainly, running backs had a huge impact on games the opening week of play. It started with Gulf Shores’ Ronnie Royal, who was named the National Freshman of the Year last season at Alexandria where he rushed for more than 2,000 yards. He picked up where he left off with his new team, rushing for 253 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins’ win over Elberta.

McGill’s Braylon McReynolds rushed for 242 yards and touchdowns of 3, 80, 80 and 2 yards in the Yellow Jackets’ loss to Pike Road, and he wasn’t even the top rusher in the game as Pike Road’s Iverson Hooks rushed for 307 yards and scored on runs of 66, 85, 86, 1 and 4 yards. And Hooks is the second-team running back as Top 10 recruiting prospect Quinshon Junkins did not play.

Theodore’s Kierstan Rogers rushed for 176 yards and scores of 2 and 5 yards, Spanish Fort’s Johnny Morris III rushed for 158 yards and TDs of 14 and 46 yards, Baker’s Joshua Flowers rushed for 96 yards and a 9-yard scoring run and Carlos Benoit scored three touchdowns and 106 yards on just three carries for Orange Beach.

Wow. What a crazy week.