Vigor picks up milestone win

With its 41-14 victory over Mobile Christian last Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Vigor reached an impressive milestone in the football program’s storied history. The win was the 500th all-time for the school, which has been playing football since 1949. The program’s winning percentage over the years is at a solid 64 percent. This season is going well for the Wolves. They are off this week, but return to action on Thursday, Oct. 30 against Escambia County in a road game. Vigor will carry records of 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Class 4A, Region 1. In his second season at the helm of the program, head coach John McKenzie has posted an overall record of 10-5 with the Wolves.

Milestone for Saraland, too

A much younger program than Vigor, Saraland captured a milestone victory last Friday night with the Spartans’ impressive 31-0 shutout win over Blount. The win was the 100th in just the 11th season of football at the school. The Spartans have enjoyed 10 consecutive winning seasons, the only losing season in the program’s history coming in the first season of 2010 (3-7). Saraland is at home Friday night against Davidson. The Spartans, who lost their first two games of the season, have now won three straight games, all of which were region games. Saraland’s all-time record now stands at 100-40. Saraland has a 71 percent winning percentage for the history of the program. It has won 10 or more games five times thus far.

Kelly sidelined by COVID-19

Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly missed the Spartans’ milestone victory last week; he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined in his home. He used his Twitter feed to post congratulations about the victory to Saraland fans and others and he is hopeful to be cleared to rejoin the team for this week’s game. He has been the head coach at Saraland for all but the team’s first season. During his tenure as head coach, Saraland has posted a record of 97-33. He is three wins away from his 100th win at the school. His overall record as a head coach is 144-67. He was 32-8 during his time at Jackson and 15-26 as head coach at Satsuma. This puts him just six wins away from his 150th all-time win as a head coach.

Blackmon’s daughter ill

Spanish Fort head coach Ben Blackmon’s daughter Lotte has been in an area hospital the past two weeks suffering a serious illness. She suffered a rhinovirus infection, which developed into pneumonia. She was in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) earlier, but was recently moved to a private room. Earlier this week, Blackmon posted this Facebook update on his daughter: “We have moved out of the PICU and into a regular room. This is a blessing as she continues to progress. She is still a little shaky due to coming off the sedations, which makes her walking a challenge and she still has a cough. We pray that she can gain back her strength and continue to clear up her lungs. We don’t know how long she will be in the regular room but we give thanks to Jesus for her progress. Thanks for all your prayers.”

Chickasaw adds game

Chickasaw head coach Ryan Little announced last week the Chieftains have added another game to their 2021 schedule. They played a jamboree at Satsuma to start the season but had only nine regular-season games when the year began. Looking to add a 10th game, Chickasaw and Francis Marion, located in Marion, have agreed to a game in Marion on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Francis Marion is currently 2-2 on the year; it is a Class 2A school playing in Region 3. Chickasaw is a Class 3A, Region 1 team. The Chieftains are 1-3 overall and 0-3 in region play heading into this week’s game at home against 2-3 Southern Choctaw.

Scoring evaluations

While most teams have played at least four games so far this season, it seemed a good time to check the scoring totals. There are 14 area teams that have scored at least 100 points and 12 teams that have allowed at least 100 points. Two schools — McGill-Toolen and Saraland — made both lists. Scoring at least 100: Baker (164), Bayside Academy (122), Daphne (106), Fairhope (151), Faith Academy (125), McGill-Toolen (149), Orange Beach (144), Saraland (111), Spanish Fort (170), St. Michael (140), Theodore (183), UMS-Wright (107), Vigor (168) and Williamson (140). Allowing at least 100: Alma Bryant (131), Davidson (153), Elberta (127), Foley (107), LeFlore (178), McGill-Toolen (108), MGM (150), Murphy (116), Robertsdale (106), Saraland (118), Satsuma (128) and St. Paul’s (106).