Here is this week’s schedule of prep football games involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area. All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Foley vs. Murphy (Ladd)
McIntosh at St. Michael
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Andalusia at Fairhope
Brookwood at Gulf Shores
Chickasaw at St. Luke’s
Davidson at Daphne
Elberta at Robertsdale
Hillcrest-Evergreen at Vigor
Houston Acad. at Bayside Acad.
Greenville at Blount
MGM at Alma Bryant
Mobile Chr. at UMS-Wright
Orange Beach at Fruitdale
Saraland at Hewitt-Trussville
Satsuma at Citronelle
Spanish Fort at St. Paul’s
Theodore at Baker
Williamson at Faith Acad.
This page is available to our local subscribers. Click here to join us today and get the latest local news from local reporters written for local readers. The best deal is found by clicking here. Check it out now.