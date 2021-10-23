In the next-to-last week of the regular season there were some important games played Friday night among high school football teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. Among the teams to pick up victories Friday night were Baker, Spanish Fort, Vigor, Mobile Christian and Davidson.

Here’s is the list of scores involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

Faith Academy 44, B.C. Rain 7

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

Spanish Fort 35, McGill-Toolen 14

Chickasaw 30, Excel 28

Fairhope 35, Alma Bryant 16

UMS-Wright 38, Elberta 3

Orange Beach 28, St. Luke’s 20

Baker 35, Daphne 31

Vigor 40, St. Michael 21

Hillcrest-Evergreen 28, Cottage Hill Christian 14

St. Paul’s 41, LeFlore 7

Mobile Christian 24, Williamson 14

Theodore 51, Foley 7

Clarke County 28, Satsuma 7

Saraland 49, Citronelle 0

Davidson 31, MGM 20

Baldwin County 35, Robertsdale 3

Gulf Shores 10, Blount 0