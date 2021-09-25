Here are the prep football scores from Thursday and Friday nights games involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area. Among the winning teams are Chickasaw, Bayside Academy and Blount.

THURSDAY SEPT. 23

Williamson 39, Charles Henderson 22

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

Bayside Academy 35, B.C. Rain 12

Blount 21, MGM 0

Baldwin Co. 49, Foley 28

Robertsdale 24, Satsuma 10

Orange Beach 38, Pleasant Home 0

UMS-Wright 23, T.R. Miller 15

St. Luke’s 24, Millry 17

St. Michael 45, Elberta 21

McGill-Toolen 38, Murphy 0

Citronelle 28, Alma Bryant 17

Saraland 52, Davidson 7

Chickasaw 58, Southern Choctaw 6

Mosley, Fla. 49, Mobile Christian 0