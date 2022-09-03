Baldwin County was the place to be Friday night for high school football games. Fairhope won another nail-biter in defeating Choctawhatchee, Fla., and running its record to 3-0 on the year, while Foley scored a two-point conversion in overtime to defeat Mary G. Montgomery, which has lost three tough games thus far. In Orange Beach, Jamey DuBose lead his new team to a victory over Class 4A No. 7-ranked Jackson.

In other games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, Class 5A No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright rolled past LeFlore, while Williamson improved its record to 3-0 by shutting out Elberta. Baker beat Davidson and Saraland slammed St. Paul’s.

Here is a look at the scores involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1

Theodore 41, Murphy 13

St. Luke’s 20, Chickasaw 14

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2

Baker 41, Davidson 16

Spanish Fort 42, Baldwin Co. 7

Gulf Shores 22, Faith Acad. 12

UMS-Wright 39, LeFlore 0

Daphne 25, Alma Bryant 0

Escambia Co. 55, Satsuma 15

Mobile Chr. 34, W.S. Neal 0

Saraland 42, St. Paul’s 14

Orange Beach 31, Jackson 14

Fairhope 43, Choctawhatchee, Fla. 39

Williamson 20, Elberta 0

Excel 25, Cottage Hill Chr. 21

Blount 42, Robertsdale 24

Vigor 33, Citronelle 6