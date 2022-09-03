Baldwin County was the place to be Friday night for high school football games. Fairhope won another nail-biter in defeating Choctawhatchee, Fla., and running its record to 3-0 on the year, while Foley scored a two-point conversion in overtime to defeat Mary G. Montgomery, which has lost three tough games thus far. In Orange Beach, Jamey DuBose lead his new team to a victory over Class 4A No. 7-ranked Jackson.
In other games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, Class 5A No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright rolled past LeFlore, while Williamson improved its record to 3-0 by shutting out Elberta. Baker beat Davidson and Saraland slammed St. Paul’s.
Here is a look at the scores involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
Theodore 41, Murphy 13
St. Luke’s 20, Chickasaw 14
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2
Baker 41, Davidson 16
Spanish Fort 42, Baldwin Co. 7
Gulf Shores 22, Faith Acad. 12
UMS-Wright 39, LeFlore 0
Daphne 25, Alma Bryant 0
Escambia Co. 55, Satsuma 15
Mobile Chr. 34, W.S. Neal 0
Saraland 42, St. Paul’s 14
Orange Beach 31, Jackson 14
Fairhope 43, Choctawhatchee, Fla. 39
Williamson 20, Elberta 0
Excel 25, Cottage Hill Chr. 21
Blount 42, Robertsdale 24
Vigor 33, Citronelle 6
