In a pair of games matching ranked teams from the Lagniappe coverage area Friday night, Saraland topped Spanish Fort 35-24 in a game featuring a wild fourth quarter of offense from both teams, and UMS-Wright, the topped ranked team in Class 5A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football poll, stopped Gulf Shores 35-28.
Those were just two of the 14 games involving area teams Friday night and they came on the heels of five Thursday night games.
In other games Friday night, Theodore, Orange Beach, St. Luke’s and Vigor, among other teams, collected victories. Here is a list of scores from games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, including the results of Thursday night’s games:
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
Fairhope 38, MGM 23
Theodore 35, Baldwin Co. 0
Elberta 20, LeFlore 14
Cottage Hill Chr. 20, Flomaton 14
Chickasaw 40, J.U. Blacksher 20
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
Orange Beach 37, Satsuma 12
Saraland 35, Spanish Fort 24
UMS-Wright 35, Gulf Shores 28
St. Paul’s 35, Murphy 7
Mobile Chr. 35, Excel 14
McGill-Toolen 38, Robertsale 7
Baker 56, Foley 35
St. Michael 42, Escambia Co. 13
Alma Bryant 7, Citronelle 6
Daphne 40, Davidson 21
Vigor 6, Williamson 0
St. Luke’s 27, Washington Co. 0
Bayside Acad. 35, Wilcox Central 0
Faith Acad. 34, B.C. Rain 0
