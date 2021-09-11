Here is a list of this week’s prep football scores involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
Williamson 26, St. Michael 23
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
UMS-Wright 24, St. Paul’s 13
McGill-Toolen 14, Gulf Shores 0
T.R. Miller 27, Chickasaw 16
Mobile Christian 29, W.S. Neal 14
Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Bayside Academy 28 (OT)
Elberta 30, Satsuma 3
Enterprise 55, Davidson 7
Blount 27, Citronelle 7
Saraland 34, Baldwin County 24
Murphy 45, Mary G. Montgomery 7
Theodore 21, Daphne 0
Fairhope 38, Foley 10
Clarke County over Orange Beach (forfeit)
Spanish Fort 38, Robertsdale 7
St. Luke’s 28, J.U. Blacksher 0
Faith Academy 36, LeFlore 0
Flomaton 26, Cottage Hill Christian 10
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Jackson vs. Vigor (Ladd, noon)
