Here is a list of this week’s prep football scores involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9

Williamson 26, St. Michael 23

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

UMS-Wright 24, St. Paul’s 13

McGill-Toolen 14, Gulf Shores 0

T.R. Miller 27, Chickasaw 16

Mobile Christian 29, W.S. Neal 14

Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Bayside Academy 28 (OT)

Elberta 30, Satsuma 3

Enterprise 55, Davidson 7

Blount 27, Citronelle 7

Saraland 34, Baldwin County 24

Murphy 45, Mary G. Montgomery 7

Theodore 21, Daphne 0

Fairhope 38, Foley 10

Clarke County over Orange Beach (forfeit)

Spanish Fort 38, Robertsdale 7

St. Luke’s 28, J.U. Blacksher 0

Faith Academy 36, LeFlore 0

Flomaton 26, Cottage Hill Christian 10

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

Jackson vs. Vigor (Ladd, noon)