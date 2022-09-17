No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright survived a close game against No. 8-ranked Vigor in a key Class 5A, Region 1 matchup at UMS-Wright Friday night, taking a 10-7 victory.The Bulldogs remain undefeated at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in region games. Vigor falls to 3-2 and 2-2.

In other games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area Friday night, McGill-Toolen beat Murphy 34-14 in their annual rivalry, Theodore topped Spanish Fort 29-21 and Mary G. Montgomery picked up its first win of the season with a 33-19 win over Alma Bryant.

Here is a look at this week’s prep football scoreboard and a look at next week’s schedule of games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16

Williamson 20, B.C. Rain 0

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

UMS-Wright 10, Vigor 7

Mobile Chr. 48, Monroe Co. 6

Daphne 25, Baker 14

MGM 33, Alma Bryant 19

Thomasville 12, Cottage Hill 7

Chickasaw 20, Francis Marion 6

Theodore 29, Spanish Fort 21

McGill-Toolen 34, Murphy 14

Jackson 30, Bayside Acad. 10

Saraland 50, Robertsdale 0

St. Michael 45, Satsuma 8

Faith Acad. 43, Citronelle 0

J.U. Blacksher 21, St. Luke’s 15

Fairhope 55, Davidson 28

Gulf Shores 45, LeFlore 12

Northview, Fla. 49, Elberta 24

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

Baker at Dothan

B.C. Rain vs. Davidson (at Baker)

Baldwin Co. at MGM

Daphne at Spanish Fort

LeFlore at B.T. Washington (Pensacola)

Leroy at St. Luke’s

McIntosh at Orange Beach

Murphy at Gulf Shores

Pensacola Catholic at Mobile Chr.

Robertsdale at Alma Bryant

Saraland at Foley

Sidney Lanier at Satsuma

St. Michael at McGill-Toolen

St. Paul’s at Faith Acad.

Theodore at Opelika

Williamson at Blount