It was another night of interesting games in the Lagniappe coverage area for high school football Friday night. St. Paul’s topped McGill-Toolen in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Class 5A No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright rolled by T.R. Miller and Williamson shut out LeFlore. Gulf Shores, Fairhope, Foley, Alma Bryant and Cottage Hill Christian were also winners. The Cottage Hill victory gave head coach Bobby Parrish his 100th career win while the win over McGill-Toolen marked Ham Barnett’s first win as head coach with St. Paul’s.

Here are the scores involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

B.C. Rain 20, Vigor 7

Carver-Mtg. 27, Daphne 14

FRIDAY, AUG. 26

St. Paul’s 16, McGill-Toolen 3

Wetumpka 24, Baker 21

Faith Acad. 42, Elberta 6

Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Davidson 10

Fairhope 38, Gulf Breeze, Fla. 31

Gulf Shores 45, Citronelle 26

Spanish Fort 16, Blount 6

Chas. Henderson 24, MGM 20

Saraland 49, Murphy 20

Theodore 34, Robertsdale 0

Bayside Acad. 332, Pike Liberal Arts 15

St. Michael 36, Chickasaw 0

UMS-Wright 34, T.R. Miller 14

Athens, Ga., Acad. 23, Mobile Chr. 7

Williamson 40, LeFlore 0

Alma Bryant 35, Holtville 29

St. Luke’s 24, Marengo 8

Foley 14, Baldwin Co. 0

Cottage Hill Chr. 30, Satsuma 13