The Fairhope Pirates extended their win streak to six straight games and claimed sole possession of first place in the Class 7A, Region 1 standings Friday night with a 21-12 victory over previously unbeaten Theodore on the Bobcats’ home field. The victory places the Pirates’ overall record at 6-1 and their Region 1 record at 5-0. Theodore fell to 6-1 and 5-1.

Here are the other prep football scores from this week involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

Advertisements

Vigor 21, Faith Academy 19

McGill-Toolen 38, Robertsdale 31

Murphy 14, Alma Bryant 7

Elberta 31, LeFlore 12

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

Fairhope 21, Theodore 12

Foley 35, Davidson 31

Spanish Fort 34, Blount 26

Pine Forest, Fla. 34, Baker 14

Leroy 28, St. Luke’s 0

Orange Beach 44, Washington County 13

UMS-Wright 42, Satsuma 7

St. Paul’s 35, B.C. Rain 7

Bayside Academy 35, Cottage Hill 7

Mobile Christian 43, St. Michael 20

Williamson 21, Escambia Co. 0

Saraland 41, Gulf Shores 16

Daphne 28, MGM 14

Baldwin Co. 63, Citronelle 0

Chickasaw 40, Millry 14