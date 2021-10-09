The Fairhope Pirates extended their win streak to six straight games and claimed sole possession of first place in the Class 7A, Region 1 standings Friday night with a 21-12 victory over previously unbeaten Theodore on the Bobcats’ home field. The victory places the Pirates’ overall record at 6-1 and their Region 1 record at 5-0. Theodore fell to 6-1 and 5-1.
Here are the other prep football scores from this week involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
Vigor 21, Faith Academy 19
McGill-Toolen 38, Robertsdale 31
Murphy 14, Alma Bryant 7
Elberta 31, LeFlore 12
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
Fairhope 21, Theodore 12
Foley 35, Davidson 31
Spanish Fort 34, Blount 26
Pine Forest, Fla. 34, Baker 14
Leroy 28, St. Luke’s 0
Orange Beach 44, Washington County 13
UMS-Wright 42, Satsuma 7
St. Paul’s 35, B.C. Rain 7
Bayside Academy 35, Cottage Hill 7
Mobile Christian 43, St. Michael 20
Williamson 21, Escambia Co. 0
Saraland 41, Gulf Shores 16
Daphne 28, MGM 14
Baldwin Co. 63, Citronelle 0
Chickasaw 40, Millry 14
